KI logo
War

At least 6 killed, 28 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
At least 6 killed, 28 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Aftermath of a Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Feb. 28, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

At least six people have been killed and 28 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on March 1.

Russia launched 123 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 110 unmanned aircraft. At least 13 drones evaded defenses and struck seven locations. Fallen debris was recorded in four locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed two people in Druzhkivka and another in Kostiantynivka, while separate attacks across the region injured five more over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted the Synelnykove district, killing a man and injuring four others. Russian strikes also injured a woman in the Nikopol district and a man in the Novooleksandrivka community, according to the local military administration.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 31 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, killing a person and injuring three others, the local military administration said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed a person and injured two others, the local military administration said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian strike on the village of Rozsokhuvate injured a 25-year-old man and two 20-year-old men. In separate attacks, a 66-year-old woman was injured in the village of Oskil, and a 51-year-old man suffered injuries in the village of Anyskyne, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kharkiv, Russian attacks also injured two women, aged 75 and 69.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone strike injured two men, aged 41 and 82, and a 57-year-old woman in the Mykolaivka community. Russian attacks further injured a 25-year-old man in the Sumy community and a 42-year-old man in the Seredyna-Buda community, the local military administration said.

read also

US, Israeli missiles strike Iran — here’s what it means for Russia
“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” Trump said in a video posted to his Truth Social, confirming U.S. invovlement in the strikes.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
UkraineRussiaCivilian casualtiesRussian attackDrone attackKharkiv OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastKherson OblastSumy OblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, March 1
Saturday, February 28
 (Updated:  )
'Freedom to the Iranian people' — Kyiv voices support for US-led strikes on Iran.

"The reason for the current events is precisely the violence and arbitrariness of the Iranian regime, in particular the murders and repressions against peaceful protesters, which have become particularly large-scale in recent months," the Foreign Ministry said in its Feb. 28 statement.

Show More

Editors' Picks