At least 6 killed, 28 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least six people have been killed and 28 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on March 1.

Russia launched 123 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 110 unmanned aircraft. At least 13 drones evaded defenses and struck seven locations. Fallen debris was recorded in four locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed two people in Druzhkivka and another in Kostiantynivka, while separate attacks across the region injured five more over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted the Synelnykove district, killing a man and injuring four others. Russian strikes also injured a woman in the Nikopol district and a man in the Novooleksandrivka community, according to the local military administration.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 31 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, killing a person and injuring three others, the local military administration said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed a person and injured two others, the local military administration said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian strike on the village of Rozsokhuvate injured a 25-year-old man and two 20-year-old men. In separate attacks, a 66-year-old woman was injured in the village of Oskil, and a 51-year-old man suffered injuries in the village of Anyskyne, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kharkiv, Russian attacks also injured two women, aged 75 and 69.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone strike injured two men, aged 41 and 82, and a 57-year-old woman in the Mykolaivka community. Russian attacks further injured a 25-year-old man in the Sumy community and a 42-year-old man in the Seredyna-Buda community, the local military administration said.