As Russia targets gas stations, Kyiv draws up plans for possible fuel shortages, Klitschko says

Kyiv authorities don't have the resources to build shelters at every gas station, while the city also faces a shortage of weapons needed to intercept Russian drones and missiles, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Sept. 11.

Klitschko's remarks come as Moscow has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine's capital, including at least four strikes on gas stations over the past week. Kyiv has faced near non-stop drone attacks in recent days, killing and injuring civilians.

According to the mayor, protecting gas stations from Russian attacks is a "complicated issue."

"The issue of protection is a question of air defense. Speaking with the military, I can say that, unfortunately, we have a shortage of means of destruction — those missiles that work against drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. There is a problem with this," Klitschko told reporters on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference.

The Sept. 10 attack marked the first time Russian troops targeted a gas station in Kyiv, after similar attacks had largely been concentrated in frontline areas. The expanding campaign is disrupting fuel distribution, potentially affecting both civilians and military personnel who rely on passenger vehicles.

Klitschko said authorities have stockpiled fuel for the winter and in case of emergencies. The reserves will help keep generators running during possible power outages, he added, as many expect Russia to again seek to cripple Ukraine's energy grid ahead of winter.

"We are working through various plans," Klitschko said. "We must be prepared for different scenarios, including a bad one."