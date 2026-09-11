Russian forces kill 9, injure 145 across Ukraine over past day as Moscow expands gas station strikes to Kyiv

At least nine people were killed and 145 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 161 attack drones of various types overnight, including jet-powered drones, as well as one S-8000 "Banderol" low-cost cruise missile. According to the Air Force, Ukrainian forces shot down or suppressed 138 drones using electronic warfare, with hits recorded at 19 locations, while falling debris from downed drones struck three additional sites.

During the Russian attack on Odesa early on Sept. 11, Romania scrambled F-16 fighter jets to monitor drones or missiles approaching the Romanian border. No violations of Romanian airspace were ultimately recorded, the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian strike on a shopping center in the middle of the day caused a mass-casualty incident, according to Ukrainian authorities. At least five people were killed and 67 others injured, including at least three children.

Across the rest of the region, two people were killed in Russian attacks on the regional capital, Dnipro, on Sept. 10, while five others, including a 6-year-old girl, were injured, local authorities reported.

Two more men were injured in overnight attacks in Dnipro, while one person was injured in the Nikopol district, according to Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one resident of Kramatorsk and injured 29 other residents of the region over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kyiv, Russian jet-powered drone strikes continued, hitting several civilian targets, including a gas station. Four people were injured in attacks on Sept. 10, while eight more were injured in an overnight drone strike on a residential building, city authorities reported.

The attacks continued as Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train.

A woman was also killed in a Russian drone strike in Kyiv Oblast's Vyshhorod district on Sept. 11, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 49-year-old man was wounded by Russian shelling in the settlement of Zolochiv, according to local authorities.

In Kherson Oblast, nine people were injured in various Russian attacks, local authorities reported.

In Odesa, a Russian attack damaged a warehouse containing humanitarian aid and injured two people, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Sumy Oblast, 12 people, including four children, were injured in Russian glide-bomb strikes, while a woman was wounded in a separate drone strike, local authorities reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, five people, including two children, were injured in Russian attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district, according to local authorities.

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