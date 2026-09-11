Russia strikes 2 gas stations, injures at least 4 in Kyiv during morning rush hour

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian drones struck two gas stations in Kyiv on the morning of Sept. 11, injuring at least four people, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) said.

An air raid siren sounded in the capital at around 9:10 a.m. local time. About half an hour later, explosions were heard across the city, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian drones struck gas stations in the Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi districts, with debris damaging a car in the latter.

The KMVA later clarified that Russia carried out a double-tap attack on the gas station in the Obolonskyi district.

Emergency crews are workingat the affected sites, the local authorities said.

Russia has been expanding its campaign against Ukrainian gas stations. This summer, Russian forces deliberately targeted facilities in regions near the front line in the east and south, gradually expanding the geographic scope of their strikes to central and northern Ukraine.

Russia first struck a gas station in Kyiv on Sept. 10, with attacks on Sept. 11 bringing the number of damaged stations in the capital to three. All three are operated by state-owned Ukrnafta, Ukraine's largest oil and natural gas producer.