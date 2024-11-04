Artillery supplies from partners for Ukraine have increased, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has begun receiving increasingly more military assistance from international partners, namely in terms of artillery, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 4.

"We are recording an increased supply of defense aid packages. The situation with artillery has improved," Zelensky wrote on Telegram after a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

The statement comes several days after Zelensky complained that Kyiv had received only close to 10% of military assistance approved by U.S. Congress in April.

The U.S. has recently announced several large-scale aid packages for Ukraine, most recently $425 million worth of ammunition, arms, vehicles, and other support unveiled on Nov. 1.

The Pentagon seeks to ship in defense aid before U.S. President Joe Biden leaves office in January. There are fears that if Republican nominee and ex-President Donald Trump defeats his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the Nov. 5 election, Washington might scale down its support for Kyiv.

Ukraine finds itself in an increasingly difficult situation on the battlefield, facing shortages not only in materiel but also in manpower as the mobilization drive stalls.

Speaking after the meeting, Zelensky was briefed on the "destruction of Russian forces" near the Ukrainian border in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The president also discussed drone supplies for the military with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, saying that the "approved supply plans are being carried out."

"I instructed the defense minister to increase orders of Ukrainian drones further," Zelensky said.