Ukraine has received just 10% of US aid approved by Congress earlier this year, Zelensky says

The U.S. has transferred nearly 10% of the aid approved by Congress in April 2024 to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference on Oct. 30.

After months of political infighting and a worsening situation on the battlefield, the U.S. House of Representatives finally passed the foreign aid package on April 20, which included $60.84 billion in support for Ukraine.

"You do your job. You count on reserves, you count on special brigades, you count on such equipment. And if you get 10% of all the package (that) has already been voted on... It's not funny," Zelensky said.

"If you give your word, you have to keep it," he added, noting that Ukraine had planned its military actions relying on the promised assistance "at a certain time."

Zelensky also said NATO was not ready to take specific steps toward Ukraine’s membership due to Russian aggression, but the alliance had promised to provide “six or seven” air defense systems to protect Ukraine's airspace.

"But today, we haven't received this number. If we still haven't received it and we can't count on this great support for air defense during the heating season, which has already begun in Ukraine... What can we do?"

The U.S. recently allocated a new military assistance package for Ukraine worth $400 million, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced during his visit to Kyiv on Oct. 21.

Austin arrived in Kyiv unexpectedly to discuss further support as the U.S. presidential election draws near.

Concerns are growing that if Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump wins against Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris, he may withdraw or reduce U.S. support for Ukraine, potentially forcing the country into painful concessions.

Despite U.S. assistance, Russian forces continue grinding forward in eastern Ukraine, while the country braces for renewed strikes against its energy grid as winter approaches.