News Feed, Ukraine, United States, War, US aid, Western aid
US announces new military aid package worth $425 million

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 1, 2024 8:45 PM 2 min read
Ukraine supporters fly a Ukrainian flag outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. as the Senate convenes on Feb. 11, 2024. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
Washington announced on Nov. 1 a new military aid package for Kyiv worth $425 million, according to a U.S. Defense Department press release.

The day prior, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a joint press conference that the U.S. would "soon" provide Ukraine with another aid package in light of North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war.

The recent military assistance is provided under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) which pulls weapons from U.S. stocks.

The aid list includes munitions for NASAMS missile systems, Stinger missiles, ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems, tube-launched, optically tracked, and wire-guided (TOW) missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, as well as 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition.

Washington will also provide Kyiv with air-to-ground munitions, Stryker armored personnel carriers, counter-unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS) equipment and munitions, some medical equipment, and spare parts, among other contents of the package.

The U.S. recently allocated another military assistance package for Ukraine worth $400 million, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced during his visit to Kyiv on Oct. 21.

Austin had arrived in Kyiv unexpectedly to discuss further support as the U.S. presidential election draws near.

Concerns are growing that if Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump wins against Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris, he may withdraw or reduce U.S. support for Ukraine, potentially forcing the country into painful concessions.

Despite U.S. assistance, Russian forces continue grinding forward in eastern Ukraine, while the country braces for renewed strikes against its energy grid as winter approaches.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct. 30 said the U.S. has transferred to Ukraine nearly 10% of the $61 billion aid approved by Congress in April 2024.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
