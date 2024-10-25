Organizer Photo
Russia has suffered 17,800 casualties since start of Kursk incursion, Syrskyi claims

by Kateryna Denisova October 25, 2024 2:38 PM 1 min read
A checkpoint with Ukrainian military personnel in the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, Russia, on Aug. 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian forces have killed, injured, or captured 17,819 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast since the first days of Kyiv's incursion, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi claimed on Oct. 25.

According to the general, a total of 6,662 Russian troops have been killed, 10,446 wounded, and 711 captured since Aug. 8.

Syrskyi refuted Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims made during the BRICS summit in Kazan on Oct. 24 that about 2,000 Ukrainian troops were cut off in Kursk Oblast.

"This is outright disinformation that does not reflect the real situation," Syrskyi said.

"Ukrainian troops continue active operations in the Kursk direction, destroying the enemy's combat potential for the third month in a row."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

12:10 AM

Ukraine cannot join NATO while at war, Scholz says.

Speaking to German public broadcaster ZDF on Oct. 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Kyiv's appeals for an immediate invitation to join NATO, stating that "a country at war absolutely cannot become a member of NATO."
