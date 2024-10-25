Russia has suffered 17,800 casualties since start of Kursk incursion, Syrskyi claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian forces have killed, injured, or captured 17,819 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast since the first days of Kyiv's incursion, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi claimed on Oct. 25.

According to the general, a total of 6,662 Russian troops have been killed, 10,446 wounded, and 711 captured since Aug. 8.

Syrskyi refuted Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims made during the BRICS summit in Kazan on Oct. 24 that about 2,000 Ukrainian troops were cut off in Kursk Oblast.

"This is outright disinformation that does not reflect the real situation," Syrskyi said.

"Ukrainian troops continue active operations in the Kursk direction, destroying the enemy's combat potential for the third month in a row."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.