Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

PM: Armenia not Russia's ally in war against Ukraine

by Haley Zehrung June 2, 2023 6:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on June 1 that contrary to Western perceptions, Armenia is not Russia's ally in its war against Ukraine.

"This has never been said out loud, but I think it shows: in the war with Ukraine, we are not an ally of Russia. And our feeling from this war, from this conflict is anxiety, because it directly affects all our relations" Pashinyan said in an interview with CNN primanews.

"In the West, they notice that we are an ally of Russia, they notice this more. And in Russia they see that we are not their ally in the war with Ukraine. And it turns out that we are not an ally to anyone in this situation, which means we are vulnerable."

Armenia is currently a part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia consisting of six post-Soviet states, including Russia.

On May 22, Pashinyan mentioned the possibility of Armenia withdrawing from the bloc if it deems the organization "incapacitated." This would mark a clear step away from relations with Russia.  

Previously, however, another Armenian official announced that Armenia would not arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin based on the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant that was issued on March 17.

Media: Armenian PM says he may recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on May 22 that his country is ready to recognize the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic as part of Azerbaijan if Baku guarantees the security and rights of Armenians living in the territory, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.