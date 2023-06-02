PM: Armenia not Russia's ally in war against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on June 1 that contrary to Western perceptions, Armenia is not Russia's ally in its war against Ukraine.

"This has never been said out loud, but I think it shows: in the war with Ukraine, we are not an ally of Russia. And our feeling from this war, from this conflict is anxiety, because it directly affects all our relations" Pashinyan said in an interview with CNN primanews.

"In the West, they notice that we are an ally of Russia, they notice this more. And in Russia they see that we are not their ally in the war with Ukraine. And it turns out that we are not an ally to anyone in this situation, which means we are vulnerable."

Armenia is currently a part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia consisting of six post-Soviet states, including Russia.

On May 22, Pashinyan mentioned the possibility of Armenia withdrawing from the bloc if it deems the organization "incapacitated." This would mark a clear step away from relations with Russia.

Previously, however, another Armenian official announced that Armenia would not arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin based on the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant that was issued on March 17.