Media: Armenian PM says he may recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on May 22 that his country is ready to recognize the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic as part of Azerbaijan if Baku guarantees the security and rights of Armenians living in the territory, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

In return for recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, Yerevan wants Baku to recognize the full integrity of Armenia's 29,800 square kilometer territory.

Pashinyan also commented on Armenia's membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), suggesting Yerevan may withdraw from the bloc if it deems the organization "incapacitated."

Nagorno-Karabakh is recognized as Azerbaijan's territory under international law, but its predominantly Armenian population declared independence in 1991 with Yerevan's military support.

Azerbaijan defeated the unrecognized republic and seized most of the Azeri territory controlled by Karabakh in 2020, with Russia sending its peacekeepers to the region.

Yerevan accused Russia of failing its peacekeeping mission when Moscow began withdrawing its troops in 2022 and allowed the Azeri blockade of Karabakh.