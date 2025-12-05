0 out of 25,000

Ukrainian lawmaker exposed as leading criminal group, anti-corruption agencies say

by Kateryna Denisova
Lawmaker Anna Skorokhod delivers a speech during a regular sitting of the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 29, 2021. (Hennadii Minchenko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Anti-corruption agencies and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) uncovered a criminal group led by a lawmaker, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said on Dec. 5.

Ukrainska Pravda, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the lawmaker is Anna Skorokhod from the For the Future party, who is suspected of taking a large bribe.

Skorokhod said her home was being searched by law enforcement officers.

"I see this as direct pressure on the opposition and an attempt to block my political activity," she wrote on social media.

Skorokhod's name was mentioned in tapes as part of the ongoing investigation into Ukraine's largest corruption scandal, involving the state-owned nuclear power monopoly Energoatom. It is unclear if the searches are linked to this case.

In 2019, Skorokhod was elected to parliament for President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, but she was later expelled. The party's parliamentary leader, David Arakhamia, accused her of trying to bribe other lawmakers, a claim she denied.

In 2020, Skorokhod joined the For the Future party.

Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Denisova began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

