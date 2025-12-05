Ukrainian lawmaker exposed as leading criminal group, anti-corruption agencies say

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Anti-corruption agencies and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) uncovered a criminal group led by a lawmaker, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said on Dec. 5.

Ukrainska Pravda, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the lawmaker is Anna Skorokhod from the For the Future party, who is suspected of taking a large bribe.

Skorokhod said her home was being searched by law enforcement officers.

"I see this as direct pressure on the opposition and an attempt to block my political activity," she wrote on social media.

Skorokhod's name was mentioned in tapes as part of the ongoing investigation into Ukraine's largest corruption scandal, involving the state-owned nuclear power monopoly Energoatom. It is unclear if the searches are linked to this case.

In 2019, Skorokhod was elected to parliament for President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, but she was later expelled. The party's parliamentary leader, David Arakhamia, accused her of trying to bribe other lawmakers, a claim she denied.

In 2020, Skorokhod joined the For the Future party.