Exclusive: Finnish president warns Europe that US likely talked with Russia while negotiating with Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb warned European leaders that U.S. negotiators were likely in parallel contact with Russia while holding talks with Ukrainian officials in Florida on Nov. 30, according to a transcript shared with the Kyiv Independent by a senior diplomatic source.

Stubb delivered the message during a conversation among top European leaders earlier this week, shortly after U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Dec. 2.

The discussion reflected growing concern in European capitals over Washington's posture as the latest peace push moves forward.

The warning came as leaders assessed the state of the negotiations, which follow parallel rounds of talks in Geneva and Florida, where U.S. and Ukrainian officials worked to revise the original 28-point peace proposal.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov led Ukraine's delegation in Miami, meeting U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner.

Stubb told French President Emmanuel Macron, President Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and others on the call that he had talked to Kushner after he returned from the U.S. delegation's meeting with Putin, according to the transcript seen by the Kyiv Independent.

But he added that it "seemed as if they have been talking with the Russians while negotiations have been taking place in Miami."

Stubb told European leaders that Kushner described the Moscow talks as productive and claimed that "95% of the deal is agreed," but that the remaining sticking point involved forcing Ukraine to cede territory — a condition Kyiv has repeatedly rejected.

US peace push sparks caution in Europe

According to the transcript, Zelensky was scheduled to meet U.S. envoys in Brussels for a full debrief, but instead chose to send lower-level officials to Miami on Dec. 4.

Zelensky warned leaders that he feared heavy U.S. pressure if Europeans were absent from upcoming sessions and stressed that the Ukrainian delegation "cannot negotiate territories without me."

Several leaders voiced concern that Washington might attempt to craft an agreement with Moscow that neither Ukraine nor the EU could accept.

Macron warned that "there is a chance that U.S. will betray" Ukraine on the issue of territory without clarity on security guarantees.

Stubb urged leaders to attend future rounds directly, saying, "We cannot leave Ukraine and Volodymyr alone with these guys."

But Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni cautioned that it "would look weak if European leaders sit together (with) Kushner and Witkoff."

Throughout the discussion, European officials voiced frustration that Washington appears to be negotiating with Moscow while sidelining EU national security advisers.

Leaders, including Macron, Rutte, Stubb, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, insisted that any settlement must include enforceable security guarantees for Ukraine and leave decisions on frozen Russian assets under European control.

Zelensky said the next days will be critical. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned the president, "Be very careful... They are playing games with both you and us."

The discussion came as Trump intensified pressure for a negotiated end to the war.

The original 28-point draft unveiled in November called for capping Ukraine's military, halting its NATO bid, and requiring withdrawal from territories Kyiv controls — conditions that alarmed European states, who said they were blindsided by the proposal.