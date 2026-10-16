KI short logo
Featured Videos

Anne Applebaum on the contradiction of Trump’s support of Russia

  • Avatar
Why is Putin pushing Trump to stop Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries? Historian and journalist Anne Applebaum argues that these attacks are putting real pressure on Moscow — and that Trump’s approach risks giving Russia more time to continue its war against Ukraine.
VideoWarIranDonald TrumpTrump & Russia
Copied!
Trump’s diesel deal reveals Russia’s weakness, Browder argues

Trump’s diesel deal reveals Russia’s weakness, Browder argues

Can Ukraine fix its mobilization problems?

Can Ukraine fix its mobilization problems?

Inside Ukraine’s robot army fighting Russia

Inside Ukraine’s robot army fighting Russia

Can women solve Ukraine's manpower problem?

Can women solve Ukraine's manpower problem?

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks