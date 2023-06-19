Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 missiles, 4 drones overnight

by Martin Fornusek June 19, 2023 10:23 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down four Russian cruise missiles and four kamikaze drones launched overnight, the Air Force reported on June 19.

According to the report, four Russian Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from a submarine in the Black Sea.

Serhii Bratchuk, the head of the Public Council under the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said that the cruise missiles targeted Odesa Oblast but were all destroyed.

Russia launched the four Shahed-136/131 from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea. On the morning of June 19, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor reported the downing of four Russian drones over the oblast.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
