Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 missiles, 4 drones overnight

Ukraine shot down four Russian cruise missiles and four kamikaze drones launched overnight, the Air Force reported on June 19.

According to the report, four Russian Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from a submarine in the Black Sea.

Serhii Bratchuk, the head of the Public Council under the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said that the cruise missiles targeted Odesa Oblast but were all destroyed.

Russia launched the four Shahed-136/131 from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea. On the morning of June 19, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor reported the downing of four Russian drones over the oblast.