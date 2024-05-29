Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 13 Russian drones overnight

by Olena Goncharova May 29, 2024 7:36 AM 1 min read
Drone debris on the ground in Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 13 of the 14 Shahed-type attack drones launched during a Russian attack overnight on May 29, according to Ukraine's Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk.

The drones were reportedly launched from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Azov Sea. The town lies approximately 153 kilometers (95 miles) from Kerch, which is located on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Aircraft, missile and electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Rivne oblasts, the Air Force said in its morning update.

No damages to civilian infrastructure or casualties were reported at the time of the publication.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. In recent months, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching massive drone and missile strikes targeting critical facilities.

Author: Olena Goncharova
12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
