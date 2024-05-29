Air Force: Ukraine downs 13 Russian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 13 of the 14 Shahed-type attack drones launched during a Russian attack overnight on May 29, according to Ukraine's Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk.

The drones were reportedly launched from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Azov Sea. The town lies approximately 153 kilometers (95 miles) from Kerch, which is located on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Aircraft, missile and electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Rivne oblasts, the Air Force said in its morning update.

No damages to civilian infrastructure or casualties were reported at the time of the publication.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. In recent months, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching massive drone and missile strikes targeting critical facilities.