DTEK: Russian attacks damage thermal power plants, cause outages in mines

Several thermal power plants operated by DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, were hit during a massive Russian attack on March 22, DTEK 's press service said.

Russia launched over 150 missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure earlier on March 22 in one of the largest attacks against the country's power grid.

According to DTEK, its thermal power plants suffered "severe damage," and at least two energy workers were injured. For security reasons, the company does not specify the location of damaged stations.

At least one employee of an unspecified energy facility was previously reported as injured in Kharkiv.

DTEK said that the damage caused by Russian attacks also resulted in power outages in the company's mines in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, temporarily trapping 1,060 miners underground.

As of 11 a.m., all the miners have been brought to the surface, according to the company's statement.

"DTEK engineers are working to restore power to mines once again using backup systems. No coal is currently being produced, but we expect production to resume once the necessary preparatory work is completed," the company said.

The morning attack damaged energy facilities across the country, most notably Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant. Three people were reported as killed, and over 20 were injured across Ukraine.