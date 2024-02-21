Air Force: Ukraine downs 13 drones, 1 missile overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 13 of the 19 Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, and one Kh-59 guided missile, the Air Force reported on Feb. 21.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and the Kh-59 missile from Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

Russian forces also launched an S-300 anti-aircraft missile, as well as four Kh-22 cruise missiles from Russia's Rostov Oblast.

The weapons were intercepted over Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 20, Ukraine’s air defense downed 23 of 23 Russian drone launched at Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.



