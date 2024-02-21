Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 13 drones, 1 missile overnight

by Dmytro Basmat February 21, 2024 8:00 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 13 of the 19 Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, and one Kh-59 guided missile, the Air Force reported on Feb. 21.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and the Kh-59 missile from Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

Russian forces also launched an S-300 anti-aircraft missile, as well as four Kh-22 cruise missiles from Russia's Rostov Oblast.

The weapons were intercepted over Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 20, Ukraine’s air defense downed 23 of 23 Russian drone launched at Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv asks UN, Red Cross to investigate execution of Ukrainian POWs in Avdiivka
Key developments on Feb. 20: * Ombudsman asks UN, Red Cross to investigate execution of Ukrainian POWs in Avdiivka * Sweden unveils its largest defense aid package for Ukraine worth $682 million * Death toll of Russian attack on Sumy Oblast rises to 5 * German media: Germany plans to send long-…
