Air Force: Ukraine downs 23 out of 23 Russian drones launched overnight

Ukrainian air defense units intercepted 23 Shahed attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force announced on Feb. 20.

Russian forces also launched two S-300/S-400 guided anti-aircraft missiles and a Kh-31 missile during the night.

The missiles were launched from positions in Russia's Belgorod Oblast and in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while the drones were fired from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The drones targeted Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

An industrial facility in Poltava Oblast was damaged during the attacks.