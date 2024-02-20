Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 23 out of 23 Russian drones launched overnight

by Abbey Fenbert February 20, 2024 8:04 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense units intercepted 23 Shahed attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force announced on Feb. 20.

Russian forces also launched two S-300/S-400 guided anti-aircraft missiles and a Kh-31 missile during the night.

The missiles were launched from positions in Russia's Belgorod Oblast and in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while the drones were fired from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The drones targeted Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

An industrial facility in Poltava Oblast was damaged during the attacks.

