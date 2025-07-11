Become a member
'Aid shipments have been restored,' Zelensky says amid halt of US weapons deliveries

2 min read
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
'Aid shipments have been restored,' Zelensky says amid halt of US weapons deliveries
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 12, 2025. (Photo: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. military aid shipments to Ukraine have been restored amid a previous pause in weapons deliveries, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address on July 11.

"We have received political signals at the highest level — good signals — including from the United States and from our European friends. According to all reports, aid shipments have been restored," he said.

The United States halted weapons shipments to Ukraine amid a capability review, the White House and Pentagon previously confirmed, with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 3 denying the pause.

Days later, Trump said that the United States would provide Ukraine with additional shipments of weapons amid intensified Russian attacks.

In his address, Zelensky noted that Kyiv will continue to discuss military aid deliveries with U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg.

"We will continue our work next week with the American side at the military level, in particular, our military will be working with General Kellogg," Zelensky said.

Kellogg is set to arrive in Ukraine on July 14 for a week-long visit. Zelensky and Kellogg met days earlier ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Kellogg are expected to meet in Kyiv, with Kellogg's spokesperson Morgan Murphy saying the meeting was "set up before news of the arms pause came to light last week."

Trump and Zelensky spoke on July 4, agreeing to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses amid intensified Russian strikes.

Zelensky described his recent phone call with Trump as "the best conversation in all this time" in an evening address on July 5.

"This was probably the best conversation in all this time, it was maximally productive. We discussed the topic of air defenses. I am grateful for the readiness to help," Zelensky said, describing his phone call with Trump.

A day prior to speaking with Zelensky, Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump described his July 3 conversation with Putin as disappointing, saying that the call "didn't make any progress" in stopping Russia's war.

The weapons reportedly held back during the U.S. aid halt include two dozen Patriot air defense missiles, over two dozen Stinger air-defense systems, precision artillery rounds, Hellfire missiles, drones, and more than 90 AIM air-to-air missiles launched from F-16 fighter jets.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

