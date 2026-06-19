'A week will be enough' — Zelensky issues ultimatum to Lukashenko over drone-guidance equipment

President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 19 accused Belarus of facilitating Russian drone attacks on Ukraine and warned that Minsk has one week to remove communications equipment allegedly helping guide strikes from Belarusian territory, or Ukraine would take action itself.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Kyiv alongside Honduran President Nasry Asfura, Zelensky sharpened his criticism of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, arguing that despite repeated claims that Belarus does not want to be drawn into the war, the regime continues to assist Russia's military campaign.

"When Lukashenko says he does not want to be involved in the war, he should be honest, at least with his own people," Zelensky said. "It is not only he who could be drawn into the war — his entire country could be dragged into it by Russia."

The Ukrainian president said Russia had used Belarusian territory from the earliest days of the full-scale invasion, recalling that missiles launched from Belarus struck targets inside Ukraine. Zelensky also referenced previous conversations with Lukashenko, saying the Belarusian leader had sought to distance himself from those attacks by claiming they were carried out solely by Russian forces.

Zelensky said he did not accept that explanation.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, left, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Great Heritage - Common Future Forum in Volgograd, Russia, on April 29, 2025. (Contributor / Getty Images)

The warning centered on what Zelensky described as relay systems mounted on communication towers in two Belarusian regions bordering Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian president, the equipment is being used to help coordinate Russian drone attacks against civilian areas rather than active front-line positions.

"There are relay systems on those towers," he said. "He can remove them. If he truly does not want to be part of the war, let him remove that equipment and switch it off."

Zelensky said the continuing operation of the systems was contributing to daily civilian casualties in Ukraine. He added that one week would be sufficient time for the Belarusian authorities to dismantle the equipment.

"Every day our civilians are dying because of this," he said. "If he does not (switch) it (off), we will."

The remarks represent one of Kyiv's most direct public warnings toward Minsk since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. While Belarusian forces have not formally entered the war, Belarus has allowed Russia to use its territory for military operations and logistics, including during the initial assault on Kyiv.

Zelensky also accused Belarus of playing a significant role in supplying fuel used by Russian forces. He argued that Belarus could curtail exports that ultimately support Moscow's military operations.

"Today, Belarus is one of the main suppliers to the Russian army," he said. "Can this be stopped? I am convinced it is within his power."

Earlier this week, Zelensky said Russia continued to seek ways to draw Belarus more deeply into the conflict, potentially as part of broader efforts to pressure NATO's eastern flank.

On June 16, Lukashenko said that Belarus poses no military threat to Ukraine and apologized to Zelensky for previous harsh remarks, according to an interview with Al Arabiya.

Lukashenko said his comments had been a response to what he described as threats from Ukraine, including statements that Kyiv had identified hundreds of potential targets in Belarus and knew his whereabouts.

"If Volodymyr was offended, I apologize to him for these words," Lukashenko said, adding that he may have spoken too harshly given Ukraine's ongoing war against Russia.