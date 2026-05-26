Zelensky, Tsikhanouskaya meet during exiled Belarusian opposition leader's first official Kyiv visit

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled leader of Belarus’s opposition, in Kyiv on May 26 — a display of unity that came shortly after Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko suggested a meeting between the two countries’ leaders.

"We value every expression of support from Belarusians for a free Ukraine, and we know that the day will come when good-neighborly relations between our states are restored on the basis of the genuine independence of both Ukraine and Belarus from Moscow," Zelensky said.

"This is exactly what we discussed today with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her team, who are visiting Kyiv. Ukraine has never been a threat to Belarus. And we are grateful to those Belarusians who stand with Ukraine now, at a time when the fate of both our independence and the independence of every nation bordering Russia is being decided."

Tsikhanouskaya arrived in Kyiv on May 25 for her first official visit amid growing concerns that Belarus may be pulled deeper into Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s security services said on May 21 that they would ramp up security in the country’s northern regions to prevent Russian and Belarusian forces from infiltrating the border and carrying out sabotage or terrorist attacks.

Zelensky, meanwhile, publicly warned that there would be "consequences" if Belarus played a greater role in the war, adding that Ukraine was prepared to take "preventive measures" to counter the threat.



Belarus’s Defense Ministry claimed on May 21 that Russia had moved nuclear warheads onto Belarusian soil for joint military exercises. Meanwhile, Lukashenko said he was ready to “meet anywhere” with Zelensky to discuss relations between the two countries.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko has effectively turned Belarus into a military staging ground for the Kremlin, allowing Russian forces to be stationed on Belarusian territory and to launch attacks from Belarusian soil. However, Belarusian troops have not yet actively participated in the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Tsikhanouskaya, widely regarded as the true winner of Belarus’s disputed 2020 presidential election, has sought to lead a government in exile, advocating for the thousands of Belarusians who have been driven abroad.

While in Kyiv, she laid flowers at memorials honoring Belarusians who died fighting for Ukraine.

"We deeply appreciate that in the very heart of Kyiv, there is a place of remembrance for Belarusian volunteers who fought not for a foreign country, but for our shared freedom and European future," Tsikhanouskaya said.

Zelensky and Tsikhanouskaya's meeting appears to have taken place on the sidelines of the International Summit of Cities and Regions, which brought together representatives from 24 countries. Tsikhanouskaya's arrival marked the first time a representative of Belarus took part.

"Recently, Lukashenko said that it is time for the presidents of Ukraine and Belarus to meet," Zelensky said during his speech at the summit. "It turned out quite interesting: Lukashenko said it, but Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya came instead. Glad to see you, Sviatlana."