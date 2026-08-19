Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russia's Tula, Nizhny Novgorod oblasts

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's Tula and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts overnight on Aug. 19, monitoring channels reported.

Eyewitnesses reported explosions in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, as drones were shot down near a residential building in the city of Dzerzhinsk in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, according to monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.

Tula Oblast Governor Dmitry Milyaev confirmed a Ukrainian drone attack took place, reporting that Russia's air defenses intercepted 27 drones.

"According to preliminary information, there have been no reports of damage to buildings or infrastructure," he said.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

The prior night, Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale drone attack targeting Moscow and the surrounding region on Aug. 18, Russian Telegram media channels reported, citing eyewitnesses.

On Aug. 16, Ukraine struck cities across Russia's Moscow Oblast in a major overnight drone attack, damaging a warehouse belonging to major Russian online retailer Wildberries, Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported.

The governor described the strikes as "one of the most massive drone attacks (against Moscow Oblast) in recent memory." One person was killed in the attacks, he claimed.

A fire broke out at the Wildberries warehouse in the village of Koledino near Moscow after it was struck by Ukrainian forces, Vorobyov said, and Ukraine's Defense Ministry later confirmed the attack, noting that it is the company's largest such facility, at 250,000 square meters.