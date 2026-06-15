Lukashenko says Belarus poses no military threat to Ukraine, apologizes to Zelensky for past remarks

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus poses no military threat to Ukraine and apologized to President Volodymyr Zelensky for previous harsh remarks, according to an interview with Al Arabiya.

Lukashenko said his comments had been a response to what he described as threats from Ukraine, including statements that Kyiv had identified hundreds of potential targets in Belarus and knew his whereabouts.

"If Volodymyr Oleksandrovych was offended, I apologize to him for these words," Lukashenko said, adding that he may have spoken too harshly given Ukraine's ongoing war against Russia.

At the same time, he argued that Zelensky should be more careful in his statements and avoid provoking Belarus. "No military action should be expected from Belarus, and especially from me," Lukashenko said.

The remarks come after Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the callsign "Magyar," said Ukrainian forces had identified 500 potential targets in Belarus and warned Lukashenko to stay out of the war.

Lukashenko later responded by threatening to strike what he described as a "very serious" target in Ukraine if Belarus were threatened.

The exchange follows repeated warnings from Zelensky that Russia is attempting to draw Belarus more directly into the war, potentially as part of a future operation against a NATO member state.