7 killed, 49 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least seven civilians were killed and 49 were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Sept. 16.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 113 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones overnight. Air defenses intercepted 89 drones, but 22 drones struck six locations.

Russian attacks in the war-torn eastern Donetsk Oblast resulted in one death — in Kostiantynivka — and injured 14 others, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Two people were killed and 14 more injured, including two children, in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said Governor Ivan Fedorov. The strikes damaged 10 apartment buildings.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia injured nine people in its attacks, according to local authorities.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes killed one more person and injured five as the Russian military attacked 12 villages in the region, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed two people and injured six more, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian troops damaged two apartment buildings and 17 houses.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a Russian attack drone struck a farm, killing a 58-year-old man, according to Governor Vitalii Kim.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured a 41-year-old man and destroyed two houses, said Governor Serhii Lysak.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russian forces launched a double-tap attack against a shopping center's parking lot, damaging two fire trucks as emergency services were working on site. No casualties were reported.

The attacks show Russia's persistent strategy of targeting civilian infrastructure to pressure Ukraine. Moscow continues to dismiss calls for an unconditional ceasefire, escalating drone and missile assaults.