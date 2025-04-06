The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia, Ukraine, Kherson Oblast, Drone attack
Russian drone strike kills man in Kherson, governor says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2025 7:39 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack killed a 59-year-old man in the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on April 6.

"Sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased," Prokudin said in a Telegram post, adding that the victim died on the spot after the attack at around 6:30 a.m.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territory on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast in 2022, Russia has relentlessly continued its attacks on civilians remaining in the area.

The drone attack on Kherson came as Russia launched 23 missiles and 109 drones across Ukraine overnight on April 6, according to the Air Force. Kyiv's local authorities have said that the ballistic missile attack on the capital killed one and wounded three.

In an interview with the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform in January, Prokudin said that around 66,000 people lived in Kherson, which he estimated to be about 25 percent of the pre-war population.

Prokudin also said that approximately 145,000 people live in Kherson Oblast, including about 12,000 children under the age of 14.

UPDATE: One killed, 3 injured in Kyiv amid massive Russian missile attack
A round of explosions occurred in Kyiv around 5:00 a.m. local time on April 6, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground. Three have been injured, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on April 6.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.