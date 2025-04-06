Russian drone strike kills man in Kherson, governor says.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack killed a 59-year-old man in the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on April 6.

"Sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased," Prokudin said in a Telegram post, adding that the victim died on the spot after the attack at around 6:30 a.m.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territory on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast in 2022, Russia has relentlessly continued its attacks on civilians remaining in the area.

The drone attack on Kherson came as Russia launched 23 missiles and 109 drones across Ukraine overnight on April 6, according to the Air Force. Kyiv's local authorities have said that the ballistic missile attack on the capital killed one and wounded three.

In an interview with the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform in January, Prokudin said that around 66,000 people lived in Kherson, which he estimated to be about 25 percent of the pre-war population.

Prokudin also said that approximately 145,000 people live in Kherson Oblast, including about 12,000 children under the age of 14.