55 MEPs call for swift launch of Moldova's EU accession talks.

55 Members of the European Parliament from 19 EU countries urged European Council President Antonio Costa to immediately advance Moldova’s EU accession talks, Vice President of the European Parliament Victor Negrescu announced on Oct. 5.



"It is a strong political signal: the European Parliament supports without reservation the European future of the Republic of Moldova, recognizes the reforms achieved and demands that the option of Moldovan citizens, expressed by the result of the parliamentary elections, be utilized and respected.” Negrescu wrote on Facebook.

The MEPs wrote that Moldova’s recent free and fair elections confirmed the people’s clear desire to integrate into the EU, despite “external pressure and disinformation campaigns.”

The letter calls on Costa to place Moldova’s EU negotiations on the Council’s agenda without delay.

“The European Union must act now to demonstrate its support for democracy, resilience and the European ambitions of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova,” the MEPs wrote.

Moldova’s pro-European Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), supported by President Maia Sandu, recently won the country’s parliamentary elections, amid growing concerns over potential Russian interference.

PAS secured just over 50% of the vote, reaffirming public support for Sandu’s push toward European integration.

The opposition Patriotic Electoral Bloc, led by pro-Russian former President Igor Dodon, came in second with 24.19% of the vote.

The EU's accession process divides EU law into six thematic "negotiating clusters," each grouping related chapters that candidate countries must align with.

Ukraine formally launched accession talks with the EU in June 2024, but none of the six clusters has been opened yet.Hungary, under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has consistently opposed Ukraine’s accession and has blocked related decisions.