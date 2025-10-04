KI logo
Czechia's right-wing, anti-Ukraine party wins parliamentary elections

by Abbey Fenbert
Andrej Babis, leader of the ANO movement, gives an interview during the parliamentary elections in Ostrava, Czechia on Oct. 3, 2025. The general elections in the Czech Republic will be held on 3 and 4 October 2025. (Lukas Kabon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Czechia's right-wing populist Ano (Yes) party, led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, has won the Oct. 3-4 parliamentary elections with around 35% of the vote, according to preliminary results.

With over 97% of votes counted, Ano leads with 35%, while the ruling Spolu (Together) party holds 22.95%. The liberal centrist STAN party follows with about 11% of the votes, followed by the far-right SPD.

The Ano party is opposed to Ukraine's membership in the European Union and does not support aid to Ukraine. The party will have the first opportunity to form a new coalition government and is expected to partner with other right-wing, anti-NATO factions.

There is also the chance Ano could cooperate with the Stacilo protest movement, an ostensibly far-left Communist party that shares the anti-EU and national populist messaging of the far right.

Billionaire oligarch Babis, who previously served as prime minister from 2017-2021, surged in popularity due to concerns over the economy and criticisms of the current government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Czechia has been one of Kyiv's staunchest allies since the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion. Prague has supplied tanks, multiple launch rocket systems, and helicopters in military aid packages and hosted hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

Most significantly, Czechia in 2024 launched its ammunition initiative to provide Ukraine with urgently needed artillery shells during a severe front-line shortage. Czechia served as an intermediary for 15 participating nations buying shells for Ukraine on global markets.

The program has made a significant impact, with President Volodymyr Zelensky crediting the initiative for saving lifes on the battlefield and strengthening Ukrainian troops' positions.

Czechia plans to provide Ukraine with up to 1.8 million shells by the end of 2025.

Ano's win threatens the future of the ammunition initiative, as Babis has sharply criticized the scheme and pledged to do away with it if his party regains power.

Babis has also expressed sympathy for other European nationalist leaders, such as Hungarian Prime Minister and Kremlin ally Viktor Orban, and claimed Ukraine's membership in the EU would be a "complete catastrophe."

Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

