5 killed, 43 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least five civilians were killed and 43 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Sept. 15.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 84 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones and three S-300 missiles overnight. Air defenses intercepted 59 drones, but 22 drones and three missiles struck 13 locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and 20 were injured, including six in Kramatorsk, after Russia dropped an aerial bomb, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, 12 people were injured while harvesting crops after a missile strike on a wheat field, according to local authorities.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 63-year-old woman was injured, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed and two more injured as Russia carried out 607 strikes on 17 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured two more, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Seven houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russia targeted firefighters who were extinguishing a fire at a critical infrastructure facility, injuring four, according to the State Emergency Service.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a 68-year-old man was injured when Russian forces used first-person-view (FPV) drones against civilian areas, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

Russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast injured a 67-year-old man, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The latest strikes come as Moscow continues to reject calls for an unconditional ceasefire, intensifying drone and missile attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.