5 killed, 22 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
A Russian strike on Kherson Oblast sparked a fire, hitting civilian infrastructure on Oct. 6, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)

At least five civilians were killed and 22 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 6.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 116 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones overnight, of which air defenses intercepted 83. The remaining 30 drones struck seven locations across the country.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and 11 injured as Russian forces attacked 17 towns 762 times, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured five, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The city of Kharkiv and six nearby settlements were targeted.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes injured three people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed two civilians and injured three, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The strikes damaged an apartment building and two houses.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces struck a civilian industrial facility, but no casualties were reported, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Russian troops also hit an energy facility in Chernihiv Oblast, according to local authorities.

The widespread attacks reflect Russia's continued campaign against civilian and energy infrastructure as part of its broader effort to pressure Ukraine, despite calls for a ceasefire.

Monday, October 6
Monday, October 6
