4 killed, 13 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

At least four people were killed and 13 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on March 24.

Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 57 of the 99 Russian drones launched overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones. Another 36 drones reportedly disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, likely acting as decoys to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, aviation, and mobile fire groups repelled the attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, two residents were killed — one in Pokrovsk and another in the village of Donetske. Two others were injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks killed two civilians, wounded another, destroyed a house, and damaged an educational institution, the regional military administration reported.

A 25-year-old pregnant woman and a 25-year-old man suffered blast injuries from a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv Oblast.

Both were hospitalized, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 55-year-old man was also injured by a drone strike in the region and was hospitalized with a blast wound.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured as Russian forces attacked critical and social infrastructure, hitting residential areas. The attacks damaged a high-rise building and 25 houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 35-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack. The strike also damaged a medical facility, a kindergarten, an administrative building, an industrial enterprise, three apartment buildings, and a car, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 37-year-old man sustained superficial shrapnel wounds to the abdomen, chest, thighs, and head in a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported.

A woman was also injured in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said.