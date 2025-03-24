The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Donetsk Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kyiv Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Edit post

4 killed, 13 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 24, 2025 9:43 AM 2 min read
First responders work at the site of a Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast on March 24, 2025, which wounded a 37-year-old man. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least four people were killed and 13 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on March 24.

Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 57 of the 99 Russian drones launched overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones. Another 36 drones reportedly disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, likely acting as decoys to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, aviation, and mobile fire groups repelled the attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, two residents were killed — one in Pokrovsk and another in the village of Donetske. Two others were injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks killed two civilians, wounded another, destroyed a house, and damaged an educational institution, the regional military administration reported.

A 25-year-old pregnant woman and a 25-year-old man suffered blast injuries from a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv Oblast.

Both were hospitalized, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 55-year-old man was also injured by a drone strike in the region and was hospitalized with a blast wound.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured as Russian forces attacked critical and social infrastructure, hitting residential areas. The attacks damaged a high-rise building and 25 houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 35-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack. The strike also damaged a medical facility, a kindergarten, an administrative building, an industrial enterprise, three apartment buildings, and a car, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 37-year-old man sustained superficial shrapnel wounds to the abdomen, chest, thighs, and head in a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported.

A woman was also injured in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Returning abducted Ukrainian children ‘confidence building measure,’ Waltz says amid peace talks
U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said on March 23 that the topic of Ukrainian children illegally abducted by Russia will likely be discussed at the peace talks, adding that they will serve as “confidence building measures” for negotiations.
The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

10:01 PM

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says.

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.