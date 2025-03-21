2 killed, 21 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least two people were killed and 21 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on March 11.

Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted 114 of 214 Russian drones launched overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones. Another 81 drones reportedly disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, likely acting as decoys to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, aviation, and mobile fire groups repelled the attack.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and three others were injured as Russian forces shelled critical infrastructure, residential areas, and social facilities, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 73-year-old man was killed, and a 68-year-old woman was injured in Russian drone and artillery attacks, Governor Serhii Lysak said. A house and a garage sustained damage.

Seven people were wounded in Donetsk Oblast — four in Kramatorsk and three in Dobropillya — due to Russian shelling, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three women, two men, and a 4-year-old child were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

A massive Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast injured three people, including children, and damaged civilian infrastructure. Strikes hit a residential high-rise, a shopping center, and several shops, Governor Oleh Kiper said.