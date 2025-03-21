The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

2 killed, 21 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 21, 2025 3:04 PM 1 min read
A massive Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast on March 21, 2025, injured three people, including minors, and damaged civilian infrastructure. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
At least two people were killed and 21 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on March 11.

Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted 114 of 214 Russian drones launched overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones. Another 81 drones reportedly disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, likely acting as decoys to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, aviation, and mobile fire groups repelled the attack.  

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and three others were injured as Russian forces shelled critical infrastructure, residential areas, and social facilities, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.  

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 73-year-old man was killed, and a 68-year-old woman was injured in Russian drone and artillery attacks, Governor Serhii Lysak said. A house and a garage sustained damage.  

Seven people were wounded in Donetsk Oblast — four in Kramatorsk and three in Dobropillya — due to Russian shelling, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.  

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three women, two men, and a 4-year-old child were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.  

A massive Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast injured three people, including children, and damaged civilian infrastructure. Strikes hit a residential high-rise, a shopping center, and several shops, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Russia hits Odesa with drones during visit of Czech President Petr Pavel
“I arrived in Odesa, Ukraine, which has been resisting Russian aggression since the beginning of the war,” Czech President Petr Pavel said.
