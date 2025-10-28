18 year-old Russian singer fined for 'discrediting' military, risks facing additional charges

Eighteen year-old street singer Diana Loginova was fined 30,000 rubles ($375) after spending 13 days in administrative detention for "discrediting" Russia's military, local media reported on Oct. 28.

Loginova, who performs under the stage name Naoko, was detained on Oct. 15 by police in St. Petersburg after a video of her and her fellow bandmates from Stoptime performing anti-Kremlin songs went viral.

Specifically, Loginova was fined for performing exiled Russian singer Monetochka’s song "You’re a Soldier." The lyrics include lines such as: "You’re a soldier, I can see from your eyes that you’ve been there / You smell of blood, you’re nothing but a scar." While evocative, the song makes no explicit reference to Russia's war against Ukraine.

In addition to Monetochka's "You're a Soldier," Stoptime has also famously performed Noize MC's "Swan Lake Cooperative." Both Monetochka and Noize MC have been labeled "foreign agents" by the Russian government.

By performing songs by artists designated as "foreign agents," Stoptime has been taking a growing risk in a country where authorities are increasingly suppressing any form of dissent during the full-scale war against Ukraine.

In court Loginova refused to admit her "guilt," according to independent Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta. Video footage shows Loginova being escorted out of the courtroom by police to the applause of supporters.

Loginova's supporters have expressed concern that authorities may be preparing a criminal case against her. If charged again with discrediting Russia's military, she could face a more serious punishment than a fine.

As of 2:34 p.m. local time, Loginova has not yet been released, and her whereabouts after being escorted out of the courtroom by police are not yet clear, according to independent Russian media outlet Mediazona.