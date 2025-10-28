KI logo
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Culture

18 year-old Russian singer fined for 'discrediting' military, risks facing additional charges

2 min read
by Kate Tsurkan
Lead singer of pop band Stoptime Diana Loginova (R), who was detained after publicly singing songs by bands known for their opposition to the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, attends court hearings in Saint Petersburg on Oct. 28, 2025. (Olga Maltseva/AFP)

Eighteen year-old street singer Diana Loginova was fined 30,000 rubles ($375) after spending 13 days in administrative detention for "discrediting" Russia's military, local media reported on Oct. 28.

Loginova, who performs under the stage name Naoko, was detained on Oct. 15 by police in St. Petersburg after a video of her and her fellow bandmates from Stoptime performing anti-Kremlin songs went viral.

Specifically, Loginova was fined for performing exiled Russian singer Monetochka’s song "You’re a Soldier." The lyrics include lines such as: "You’re a soldier, I can see from your eyes that you’ve been there / You smell of blood, you’re nothing but a scar." While evocative, the song makes no explicit reference to Russia's war against Ukraine.

In addition to Monetochka's "You're a Soldier," Stoptime has also famously performed Noize MC's "Swan Lake Cooperative." Both Monetochka and Noize MC have been labeled "foreign agents" by the Russian government.

By performing songs by artists designated as "foreign agents," Stoptime has been taking a growing risk in a country where authorities are increasingly suppressing any form of dissent during the full-scale war against Ukraine.

In court Loginova refused to admit her "guilt," according to independent Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta. Video footage shows Loginova being escorted out of the courtroom by police to the applause of supporters.  

Loginova's supporters have expressed concern that authorities may be preparing a criminal case against her. If charged again with discrediting Russia's military, she could face a more serious punishment than a fine.

As of 2:34 p.m. local time, Loginova has not yet been released, and her whereabouts after being escorted out of the courtroom by police are not yet clear, according to independent Russian media outlet Mediazona.

Culture is not neutral: The troubling presence of Russia’s Eksmo in Frankfurt
RussiaPolitical PrisonersWarRussian censorshipForeign Agents Law
Kate Tsurkan

Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. The U.S. publisher Deep Vellum published her co-translation of Ukrainian author Oleh Sentsov’s Diary of a Hunger Striker in 2024. Some of her other writing and translations have appeared in The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine.

