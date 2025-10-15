KI logo
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
18 year-old Russian singer detained by St. Petersburg police for performing anti-Putin song

by Kate Tsurkan
The band Stoptime performing in Russia at an undisclosed date. (Stoptime / Telegram)

Eighteen-year-old singer Diana Loginova, also known by her stage name Naoko, has been detained by police in St. Petersburg after performing a famous protest song that calls for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be overthrown, local media reported Oct. 15.

Loginova, along with her fellow bandmates from Stoptime, were filmed earlier this week performing "Swan Lake Cooperative," a song by Russian rapper Noize MC. Video footage of their performance shows the crowd actively singing along with them.

Noize MC, whose real name is Ivan Alexeyev, was labeled a "foreign agent" by the Russian government in November 2022, and has lived in exile since the start of the full-scale war.

His song "Swan Lake Cooperative" was labeled "extremist" in April 2025, with the St. Petersburg Prosecutor's Office claiming it "poses a threat to children’s health" and "encourages negative attitudes toward government officials, particularly the President of Russia and his supporters."

The band Stoptime has previously performed songs by other artists labeled as "foreign agents" by the Russian government. Such public acts have become increasingly risky in Russia, as authorities intensify their crackdown on dissent amid the ongoing full-scale war in Ukraine.

The drummer and guitarist from Stoptime were reportedly also questioned but later released by the police, according to local media outlet Fontanka. Loginova is likely to be charged with "discrediting" the Russian Armed Forces and organizing a mass event in a public place, for which she could be detained up to 15 days.

As of publication, Stoptime has not released a public statement regarding Loginova's condition.

RussiaWarRussian censorshipForeign Agents Law
Avatar
Kate Tsurkan

Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. The U.S. publisher Deep Vellum published her co-translation of Ukrainian author Oleh Sentsov’s Diary of a Hunger Striker in 2024. Some of her other writing and translations have appeared in The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine.

