1 killed, 7 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

Russian attacks against Kherson, Komyshany, and Beryslav on Aug. 11 killed a civilian and wounded seven more people, including two police officers, according to Ukrainian authorities.

A 53-year-old man died after suffering severe chest injuries and traumatic shock when Russian forces hit an apartment building in the city of Kherson, the regional governor Oleskandr Prokudin wrote.

Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak reported earlier that the Kherson attack had also wounded a woman and a 44-year-old man.

The same morning, Russia struck Kherson Oblast's Beryslav with drones, wounding two police officers, according to Prokudin. A projectile hit the roof of their car, the official said.

Earlier, Russian troops attacked the village of Komyshany, hitting a residential building, the regional administration wrote.

Three women aged 50 to 84 received injuries and were hospitalized.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.