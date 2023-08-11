Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 4, injure 41 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova August 11, 2023 11:56 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of one of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 10, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in four Ukrainian oblasts killed four civilians and wounded 41 on Aug. 10, according to regional authorities.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Sumy, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia.

Russian forces hit 23 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing two people and injuring 21, the regional administration wrote. The authorities received 51 reports about the destruction of residential buildings, farm buildings, and social infrastructure facilities.

According to the updated information published by the Zaporizhzhia Military Administration, a 66-year-old woman was killed, and 19 people were wounded in Russia’s Aug. 10 missile strike on the regional capital. Among the injured are four children aged between three and 14.

The attack damaged the Reikartz Hotel on the Dnipro River, which has often been used by UN staff and NGO workers.

The Russian military targeted five districts in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 60-year-old woman and injuring a man of the same age in the village of Podoly, according to Governor Oleh Synehuibov.

The consequences of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 10, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

An elderly man was also wounded, and a private residence was damaged in the village of Vovchanski Khutory. Russian attacks against two more settlements in Kharkiv Oblast damaged two apartment buildings, a garage, and a house, said Synehuibov.

Russia launched 60 multi-weapon attacks against Kherson Oblast, injuring nine people, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. A humanitarian aid center, an agricultural cooperative, a factory, and a medical institution were damaged, added Prokudin.

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian and injured nine more, including a child, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia hit a total of 11 settlements and three communities in the region, damaging 78 houses, four administration buildings, and two infrastructure facilities, according to Kyrylenko.

'That's it, it's death, guys.' What we know about Russia's killing of 2 Ukrainian teenagers in occupied Berdiansk
On the evening of June 24, 16-year-olds Tihran Ohannisian and Mykyta Khanhanov went for a walk in their hometown of Berdiansk, a Russian-occupied city in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The two got some street food, saw some friends, and discussed how they would celebrate Khanhanov’s 17…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

