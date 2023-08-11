Russian attacks kill 4, injure 41 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in four Ukrainian oblasts killed four civilians and wounded 41 on Aug. 10, according to regional authorities.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Sumy, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia.

Russian forces hit 23 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing two people and injuring 21, the regional administration wrote. The authorities received 51 reports about the destruction of residential buildings, farm buildings, and social infrastructure facilities.

According to the updated information published by the Zaporizhzhia Military Administration, a 66-year-old woman was killed, and 19 people were wounded in Russia’s Aug. 10 missile strike on the regional capital. Among the injured are four children aged between three and 14.

The attack damaged the Reikartz Hotel on the Dnipro River, which has often been used by UN staff and NGO workers.

The Russian military targeted five districts in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 60-year-old woman and injuring a man of the same age in the village of Podoly, according to Governor Oleh Synehuibov.

The consequences of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 10, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

An elderly man was also wounded, and a private residence was damaged in the village of Vovchanski Khutory. Russian attacks against two more settlements in Kharkiv Oblast damaged two apartment buildings, a garage, and a house, said Synehuibov.

Russia launched 60 multi-weapon attacks against Kherson Oblast, injuring nine people, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. A humanitarian aid center, an agricultural cooperative, a factory, and a medical institution were damaged, added Prokudin.

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian and injured nine more, including a child, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia hit a total of 11 settlements and three communities in the region, damaging 78 houses, four administration buildings, and two infrastructure facilities, according to Kyrylenko.