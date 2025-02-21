Lawmaker from Zelensky's party resigns after corruption charges, MP says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Iryna Kormyshkina, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, has submitted a resignation letter amid a corruption investigation against her, Oleksii Honcharenko, an MP from the European Solidarity party, said on Feb. 21.

Kormyshkina was charged by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) on Oct. 17 with illicit enrichment worth more than Hr 20 million ($480,000).

In early January 2025, the NABU filed an additional charge against her for allegedly falsifying data in her electronic asset declaration.

According to Honcharenko, parliament's rules committee will now review her resignation request before parliament holds a vote on the matter.

Ukraine's asset declaration system was initially introduced as part of anti-corruption reforms following the 2013-2014 EuroMaidan Revolution.

The requirement was suspended after Russia's full-scale invasion but reinstated in October 2023, when Zelensky signed a law restoring mandatory declarations and making them publicly accessible.

Ukraine's National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) re-opened public access to the asset declaration system in December 2023.