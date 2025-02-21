Skip to content
Lawmaker from Zelensky's party resigns after corruption charges, MP says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 21, 2025 4:57 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag fluttering over the Verkhovna Rada building, on the Day of the National Flag, in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Aug. 23, 2024. (Roman Pilipey /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Iryna Kormyshkina, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, has submitted a resignation letter amid a corruption investigation against her, Oleksii Honcharenko, an MP from the European Solidarity party, said on Feb. 21.

Kormyshkina was charged by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) on Oct. 17 with illicit enrichment worth more than Hr 20 million ($480,000).

In early January 2025, the NABU filed an additional charge against her for allegedly falsifying data in her electronic asset declaration.

According to Honcharenko, parliament's rules committee will now review her resignation request before parliament holds a vote on the matter.

Ukraine's asset declaration system was initially introduced as part of anti-corruption reforms following the 2013-2014 EuroMaidan Revolution.

The requirement was suspended after Russia's full-scale invasion but reinstated in October 2023, when Zelensky signed a law restoring mandatory declarations and making them publicly accessible.

Ukraine's National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) re-opened public access to the asset declaration system in December 2023.

Trump’s envoy Kellogg praises Zelensky as ‘courageous leader’ after talks
“Extensive and positive discussions with (President Volodymyr Zelensky), the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war, and his talented national security team,” Keith Kellogg said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Most popular

News Feed

10:48 AM

UK, Norway discuss Arctic defense pact over Russian threat.

"With Russia continuing to militarise the High North and Arctic, this new agreement will boost security for the U.K., Norway, and our NATO allies, bolstering defenses on NATO’s northern flank," the British government said in a statement.
10:27 AM

Trump-Putin meeting depends on progress on ending war, Rubio says.

"The only way is to test them (Russia), to basically engage them and say, okay, are you serious about ending the war, and if so, what are your demands. Are your public demands and your private demands different?" U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. "It may turn out that they don’t want to end the war."
9:51 AM

Ukraine launching faster drone supply model for military.

According to the new model, military units will be able to choose the unmanned systems best suited to their needs. The system also aims to support manufacturers through advance orders, allowing them to plan for scaling up their production.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.