Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Keith Kellogg, Ukraine, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv
Edit post

Trump's envoy Kellogg praises Zelensky as 'courageous leader' after talks

by Martin Fornusek February 21, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read
Keith Kellogg, US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, right, and Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 20, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, lauded on Feb. 21 "positive discussions" he held with President Volodymyr Zelensky a day earlier.

"A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine," Kellogg said on X after his meetings with Zelensky and top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv earlier this week.

"Extensive and positive discussions with (President Volodymyr Zelensky), the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war, and his talented national security team."

Kellogg's appraisal of Zelensky stands in stark contrast to recent statements from the White House. Earlier this week, Trump has denounced the Ukrainian president as a "dictator without elections" who is doing a "terrible job."

Trump's aides have linked his displeasure to Kyiv's reluctance to sign the U.S.-proposed deal on Ukraine's natural resources and to Zelensky's statement that the U.S. president lives in a "disinformation space" after refuting some of his false claims.

Zelensky and Kellogg held a bilateral meeting on Feb. 20. Even though the expected joint press conference was canceled at Washington's request, the Ukrainian president said the meeting "restored hope."

"And we need strong agreements with America — agreements that will really work," Zelensky added.

Axios reported on Feb. 20 that after Ukraine refused to sign the natural resource agreement due to a lack of security guarantees, the Trump administration presented an "improved" draft more that was likely to be accepted by the Ukrainian side.

How Ukraine should deal with Trump, according to Ukrainians
Despite a long history of controversial and bombastic statements, U.S. President Donald Trump still managed to stun those watching this week by calling President Volodymyr Zelesnky a “dictator” and blaming Ukraine for Russia’s full-scale invasion. Trump’s comments were the latest example of increas…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:48 AM

UK, Norway discuss Arctic defense pact over Russian threat.

"With Russia continuing to militarise the High North and Arctic, this new agreement will boost security for the U.K., Norway, and our NATO allies, bolstering defenses on NATO’s northern flank," the British government said in a statement.
10:27 AM

Trump-Putin meeting depends on progress on ending war, Rubio says.

"The only way is to test them (Russia), to basically engage them and say, okay, are you serious about ending the war, and if so, what are your demands. Are your public demands and your private demands different?" U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. "It may turn out that they don’t want to end the war."
9:51 AM

Ukraine launching faster drone supply model for military.

According to the new model, military units will be able to choose the unmanned systems best suited to their needs. The system also aims to support manufacturers through advance orders, allowing them to plan for scaling up their production.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.