Trump's envoy Kellogg praises Zelensky as 'courageous leader' after talks

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, lauded on Feb. 21 "positive discussions" he held with President Volodymyr Zelensky a day earlier.

"A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine," Kellogg said on X after his meetings with Zelensky and top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv earlier this week.

"Extensive and positive discussions with (President Volodymyr Zelensky), the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war, and his talented national security team."

Kellogg's appraisal of Zelensky stands in stark contrast to recent statements from the White House. Earlier this week, Trump has denounced the Ukrainian president as a "dictator without elections" who is doing a "terrible job."

Trump's aides have linked his displeasure to Kyiv's reluctance to sign the U.S.-proposed deal on Ukraine's natural resources and to Zelensky's statement that the U.S. president lives in a "disinformation space" after refuting some of his false claims.

Zelensky and Kellogg held a bilateral meeting on Feb. 20. Even though the expected joint press conference was canceled at Washington's request, the Ukrainian president said the meeting "restored hope."

"And we need strong agreements with America — agreements that will really work," Zelensky added.

Axios reported on Feb. 20 that after Ukraine refused to sign the natural resource agreement due to a lack of security guarantees, the Trump administration presented an "improved" draft more that was likely to be accepted by the Ukrainian side.