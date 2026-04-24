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Zelensky makes second Saudi Arabia visit in less than a month

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by Martin Fornusek
Zelensky makes second Saudi Arabia visit in less than a month
Illustrative purposes only: President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Roosevelt Foundation's International Four Freedoms Awards ceremony in Middelburg on April 16, 2026. (Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Zelensky announced on social media on April 24.

"Today, we are advancing our agreements with Saudi Arabia in the areas of security, energy, and infrastructure," the president said on X.

Zelensky previously met the Saudi crown prince in Jeddah on March 27 as Kyiv and Riyadh concluded a deal on cooperation in air defense technology.

Ukraine has stepped up cooperation with Gulf countries on anti-drone systems, leveraging its battlefield experience countering Iranian-designed drones deployed by Russia.

Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region have faced sustained Iranian missile and drone attacks during the recent U.S.-Iran war, now under a tenuous ceasefire.

Zelensky's visit to the Middle East comes only a day after he arrived at an EU summit in Cyprus to shore up support for Ukraine among European partners.

The European bloc on April 23 approved a 90-billion-euro ($106-billion) loan for Kyiv and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, in a major boost for Ukraine amid the ongoing full-scale invasion.

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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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