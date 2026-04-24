Zelensky makes second Saudi Arabia visit in less than a month

President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Zelensky announced on social media on April 24.

"Today, we are advancing our agreements with Saudi Arabia in the areas of security, energy, and infrastructure," the president said on X.

Zelensky previously met the Saudi crown prince in Jeddah on March 27 as Kyiv and Riyadh concluded a deal on cooperation in air defense technology.

Ukraine has stepped up cooperation with Gulf countries on anti-drone systems, leveraging its battlefield experience countering Iranian-designed drones deployed by Russia.

I have arrived in Saudi Arabia, where I will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.



Yesterday, at a meeting with European leaders, we secured financial guarantees for our resilience. Today, we are advancing our agreements with Saudi Arabia in the areas of security,… pic.twitter.com/U6Kmk4fa7d — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 24, 2026

Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region have faced sustained Iranian missile and drone attacks during the recent U.S.-Iran war, now under a tenuous ceasefire.

Zelensky's visit to the Middle East comes only a day after he arrived at an EU summit in Cyprus to shore up support for Ukraine among European partners.

The European bloc on April 23 approved a 90-billion-euro ($106-billion) loan for Kyiv and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, in a major boost for Ukraine amid the ongoing full-scale invasion.