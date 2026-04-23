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BREAKING: EU formally approves 90 billion euros Ukraine loan, 20th package of Russia sanctions

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by Martin Fornusek
BREAKING: EU formally approves 90 billion euros Ukraine loan, 20th package of Russia sanctions
President of the EU Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa (L), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (C), and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (R) talk prior to the start of an EU Summit in the European building on March 6, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Council of the EU on April 23 formally adopted the 90-billion-euro ($106-billion) loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

Hungary and Slovakia dropped their vetoes after Ukraine resumed the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline.

"The European support loan for Ukraine has been unblocked — 90 billion euros over two years," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"This package will strengthen our army, make Ukraine more resilient, and enable us to fulfill our social obligations to Ukrainians, as set out in law."

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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