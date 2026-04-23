BREAKING: EU formally approves 90 billion euros Ukraine loan, 20th package of Russia sanctions

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Council of the EU on April 23 formally adopted the 90-billion-euro ($106-billion) loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

Hungary and Slovakia dropped their vetoes after Ukraine resumed the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline.

"The European support loan for Ukraine has been unblocked — 90 billion euros over two years," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"This package will strengthen our army, make Ukraine more resilient, and enable us to fulfill our social obligations to Ukrainians, as set out in law."