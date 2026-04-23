Russia says it received invitation to G20 Miami summit at 'highest level'

Russia has been invited to take part in the upcoming G20 summit in the U.S. at the highest level, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed on April 23.

Moscow will confirm who will represent it at the event closer to the date, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told journalists at the U.N. Headquarters.

Leaders and top officials from the world's leading economies will gather in Miami for the G20 summit on Dec. 14–15.

While Russia is part of the group, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not attended its annual forum since the 2019 summit in Osaka.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last September he would "love" to host both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the event.

U.S.–Russian relations have warmed since Trump returned to office last year, with Washington engaging Moscow on efforts to end the war in Ukraine and both sides exploring potential business cooperation.

Trump hosted Putin at a high-level summit in Alaska in August 2025, but the meeting failed to produce a breakthrough toward a peace deal in Ukraine.

The Miami summit, to take place at Trump National Doral Golf Course, will focus on "unleashing economic prosperity by eliminating burdensome regulations, unlocking affordable energy and pioneering new technologies," the U.S. president has said.