Ukraine, Saudi Arabia sign major defense deal amid ongoing Iran war

Riyadh and Kyiv signed a major defense agreement in which Ukraine offers its expertise and technology to strengthen Saudi air defenses, the Presidential Office announced on March 27.

"The document lays the foundation for future contracts, technological cooperation, and investment, while also strengthening Ukraine's international role as a security donor," the office said in a statement.

The deal was signed just before President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Their meeting took place during the Ukrainian leader's surprise visit to Saudi Arabia, even as Tehran continues to launch drones and missiles across the region in retaliation for the weeks-long U.S.-Israeli aerial campaign.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East, Russia's support for Iran, and potential energy cooperation between Kyiv and Riyadh.

Zelensky previously revealed that Ukraine deployed over 200 specialists in the Middle East and Gulf countries to help counter Iranian Shahed-type drones, broadly used by Russia in attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready to help Saudi Arabia "protect lives" while also signaling interest in certain "capabilities" on Riyadh's part.

The Kyiv Independent reported on March 10 that Riyadh and Kyiv were in talks for a "huge" arms deal, and that a Saudi Arabian arms company signed a separate agreement to buy Ukrainian-made interceptor missiles.

Saudi Arabia has sought to position itself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war, hosting talks between Ukrainian and U.S. officials last March on a plan to end the war.

Tehran, in turn, has been a close strategic partner of Moscow, providing drones, missiles, and other arms for its all-out war in Ukraine.