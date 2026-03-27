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Ukraine, Saudi Arabia sign major defense deal amid ongoing Iran war

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by Martin Fornusek
Ukraine, Saudi Arabia sign major defense deal amid ongoing Iran war
President Volodymyr Zelenky (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud hold talks in Saudi Arabia on March 27, 2026. (Presidential Office)

Riyadh and Kyiv signed a major defense agreement in which Ukraine offers its expertise and technology to strengthen Saudi air defenses, the Presidential Office announced on March 27.

"The document lays the foundation for future contracts, technological cooperation, and investment, while also strengthening Ukraine's international role as a security donor," the office said in a statement.

The deal was signed just before President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Their meeting took place during the Ukrainian leader's surprise visit to Saudi Arabia, even as Tehran continues to launch drones and missiles across the region in retaliation for the weeks-long U.S.-Israeli aerial campaign.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East, Russia's support for Iran, and potential energy cooperation between Kyiv and Riyadh.

Zelensky previously revealed that Ukraine deployed over 200 specialists in the Middle East and Gulf countries to help counter Iranian Shahed-type drones, broadly used by Russia in attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready to help Saudi Arabia "protect lives" while also signaling interest in certain "capabilities" on Riyadh's part.

The Kyiv Independent reported on March 10 that Riyadh and Kyiv were in talks for a "huge" arms deal, and that a Saudi Arabian arms company signed a separate agreement to buy Ukrainian-made interceptor missiles.

Saudi Arabia has sought to position itself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war, hosting talks between Ukrainian and U.S. officials last March on a plan to end the war.

Tehran, in turn, has been a close strategic partner of Moscow, providing drones, missiles, and other arms for its all-out war in Ukraine.

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The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
UkraineSaudi ArabiaDefense IndustryMiddle East
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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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