Zelensky arrives in Cyprus to attend EU summit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Cyprus on April 23 to attend a European Union summit, Ukraine's President's Office said.

Zelensky is expected to meet Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Danish acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as well as Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelensky is also expected to deliver a speech at the summit, which will take place from April 23 to April 24.

At the summit, European leaders are planning to discuss military aid for Ukraine, the EU's budget, and the situation in the Middle East.

The EU on April 23 formally approved a 90-billion-euro ($106-billion) loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia in a major boost for Kyiv.

The EU adopted the final legislation needed for loan disbursement and approved the sanctions package after Hungarian and Slovak envoys dropped their vetoes a day earlier.