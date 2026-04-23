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Zelensky arrives in Cyprus to attend EU summit

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by Oleg Sukhov
Zelensky arrives in Cyprus to attend EU summit
France's President Emmanuel Macron greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky prior to their meeting at the Elysee presidential palace on Sept. 3, 2025, in Paris France. A so-called Coalition of the Willing, counting some 30 countries, intends to provide support to Ukraine's military and possibly deploy some of its own soldiers to Ukraine when and if a ceasefire is agreed upon. The deployment would aim to deter future Russian aggression. (Photo by Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Cyprus on April 23 to attend a European Union summit, Ukraine's President's Office said.

Zelensky is expected to meet Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Danish acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as well as Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelensky is also expected to deliver a speech at the summit, which will take place from April 23 to April 24.

At the summit, European leaders are planning to discuss military aid for Ukraine, the EU's budget, and the situation in the Middle East.

The EU on April 23 formally approved a 90-billion-euro ($106-billion) loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia in a major boost for Kyiv.

The EU adopted the final legislation needed for loan disbursement and approved the sanctions package after Hungarian and Slovak envoys dropped their vetoes a day earlier.

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The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

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Oleg Sukhov

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Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

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Thursday, April 23
Zelensky arrives in Cyprus to attend EU summit.

Zelensky is expected to meet Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Danish acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

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