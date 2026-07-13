KI logo
Ukraine

Zelensky urges allies to provide 300 Patriot missiles ahead of winter

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Zelensky urges allies to provide 300 Patriot missiles ahead of winter
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a winter air defense package of 300 Patriot interceptor missiles during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on July 13.

According to Zelensky, the package would ideally amount to 100 Patriot missiles per month throughout the winter.

"If we have sufficient protection for the winter, Russia will have significantly fewer reasons to drag the war out until winter," he said.

"We've calculated that this package should include 100 Patriot missiles per month—300 missiles for the winter," Zelensky added.

He described the proposal as one of the key ways to strengthen Ukraine's overall position as Russia continues and intensifies its aerial attacks, especially against Kyiv in recent days.

Kyiv's stocks of munitions for U.S.-made Patriot systems — the only air defense system capable of shooting down Russian ballistic missiles — has run dry, leaving civilian neighborhoods and critical infrastructure vulnerable amid an onslaught of devastating Russian strikes.

Earlier on July 13, Ukraine and nine European partners launched the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition to strengthen Europe's missile defense capabilities and support the development of Ukraine's domestically produced Freya air defense system.

The initiative was announced during the Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris, where leaders also discussed addressing Ukraine's urgent air defense needs through additional Patriot interceptors and European-developed alternatives.

read also

UK to participate in EU’s 90 billion euro Ukraine loan
EuropeVolodymyr ZelenskyCoalition of the WillingPatriot Air Defense SystemBallistic missileAir defenseRussia
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, July 13
UK to participate in EU's 90 billion euro Ukraine loan.

"This agreement will help ensure Ukraine gets the support it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression, while backing British defense companies, supporting skilled jobs and strengthening our national security," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on July 13.

EU slaps sanctions on Russian social media.

The listings include the company VK, which owns the social media website VKontakte, its daughter company Communication Platform LLC, which developed Max, and the latter's head, Elena Bagudina.

Show More

Editors' Picks