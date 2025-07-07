Zelensky, Trump discussed replacement of Ukraine's US ambassador, source says

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed a potential change in Ukraine's ambassador in Washington during a recent phone call, a source familiar with the conversation told the Kyiv Independent.

Oksana Markarova has held the post since April 2021, and played a central role in coordinating U.S. military and financial support during the early phases of Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to the source, the topic of replacing her was raised by Kyiv, suggesting the move could be "useful for both sides." The source added that there are multiple "strong candidates" in the running.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko are among the candidates, Bloomberg reported.

When contacted by the Kyiv Independent, a spokesperson for Stefanishyna said they "do not comment on rumors."

The possible reshuffle comes at a moment of renewed tension between Kyiv and Washington. The U.S. Defense Department recently paused shipments of critical weapons systems, including Patriot missiles and precision-guided munitions, sparking concern in Kyiv.

The discussion about Ukraine's representation in Washington also coincides with longstanding speculation about a broader government reshuffle.

Rumors about replacing Shmyhal as prime minister have circulated since last summer. Although Zelensky replaced several officials in September 2024, Shmyhal remained in office.

Halushchenko, one of the potential ambassadorial candidates, has faced criticism in parliament. Lawmakers from the Energy Committee, led by lawmaker Inna Sovsun, introduced a motion to dismiss him in January, citing alleged corruption.

Shmyhal has served as Ukraine's Prime Minister since March 2020, overseeing national governance during a period marked by reforms and wartime crises. Before his premiership, he held key roles as Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Governor and Vice Prime Minister.

Stefanishyna is a seasoned Ukrainian diplomat and expert in European integration who has held high-level government roles since 2020. In September 2024, she was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, and Justice Minister.

Umerov is Ukraine's current Defence Minister, appointed in September 2023. He started his political career as a member of the Parliament for the opposition party Voice (Holos). Umerov played a major role in peace talks with Russia in the early phase of the full-scale war.

The ambassadorial review comes as Kyiv seeks to strengthen its diplomatic ties with Washington.

Zelensky described his July 5 phone call with Trump as "the best conversation in all this time." The U.S. president echoed the sentiment, calling the exchange "very strategic."