Zelensky: Cabinet reshuffle being prepared

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 1, 2024 9:30 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference on July 15, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine (Photo by Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A reshuffle is being prepared at Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his evening address on Aug. 1.

His statement comes after months of reports about the possible replacement of several Ukrainian ministers.

"Personnel decisions are being prepared at the Cabinet level," Zelensky said without elaborating.

In early July, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources in the presidential team, that Zelensky was considering dismissing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who has been in office since 2020.

According to the outlet's sources, potential replacements for Shmyhal included Yulia Svyridenko, the first deputy prime minister and economic development minister, or Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of Ukraine's oil and gas giant Naftogaz.

Zelensky said in March that Ukrainians can expect more government reshuffles in the future, following a shake-up of his inner circle.

Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov and Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi were then dismissed in May.

EXPLAINER: Does Ukraine have political opposition?
Elections are suspended. Martial law has granted new wartime powers to the president’s office. The largest opposition party in parliament was banned after the full-scale invasion. More than two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s political opposition has diminished, but continues to…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:50 AM

Widespread YouTube outages recorded in Russia.

The news comes days after a Russian lawmaker warned that the government would deliberately slow down YouTube loading speeds in response to Google's refusal to comply with Russian authorities' demands.
