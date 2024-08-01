Zelensky: Cabinet reshuffle being prepared

This audio is created with AI assistance

A reshuffle is being prepared at Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his evening address on Aug. 1.

His statement comes after months of reports about the possible replacement of several Ukrainian ministers.

"Personnel decisions are being prepared at the Cabinet level," Zelensky said without elaborating.

In early July, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources in the presidential team, that Zelensky was considering dismissing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who has been in office since 2020.

According to the outlet's sources, potential replacements for Shmyhal included Yulia Svyridenko, the first deputy prime minister and economic development minister, or Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of Ukraine's oil and gas giant Naftogaz.

Zelensky said in March that Ukrainians can expect more government reshuffles in the future, following a shake-up of his inner circle.

Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov and Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi were then dismissed in May.