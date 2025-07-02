Military aid delays will 'encourage Russia to continue war,' Ukraine tells US envoy

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry told U.S. Charge d'Affaires John Ginkel that any delays in U.S. military aid would only prolong the war, the Foreign Ministry said on July 2 after the Pentagon reportedly paused some weapons shipments.

Ginkel met Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa at the request of Ukraine's chief diplomat, Andrii Sybiha.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian side warned that "any delay or hesitation in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities will only encourage Russia to continue war and terror, rather than pursue peace."

The meeting came amid reporting in the U.S. media that the U.S. Defense Department had paused some of the previously allocated shipments of weapons to Kyiv as part of a review. Among the withheld items are Patriot air defense missiles, precision artillery rounds, Hellfire missiles, and other munitions used by Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly later confirmed the move, saying that the decision "was made to put America's interests first following a (Defense Department) review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe."

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry did not explicitly confirm the pause in its statement. According to the ministry's readout, Betsa underscored Ukraine's gratitude for U.S. aid and stressed the critical importance of continued deliveries, namely air defenses.

Separately, parliamentary defense committee member Fedir Venislavskyi told RBK-Ukraine that Ukraine has not received an official confirmation of the suspension.

"Any restrictions on the supply of those resources that are very important to us are undoubtedly negative," Venislavskyi said, adding that Ukraine nevertheless has some "reserve capacities."

In the conversation with Ginkel, Betsa also stressed that Russia continues to reject a U.S.-proposed ceasefire that Kyiv agreed to during talks in Jeddah on March 11 and only intensifies its aerial attacks and ground offensives against Ukraine.

"Ukraine supports peace efforts and supports the U.S. calls for an immediate end to the killings and the war, stressing the need to compel Russia to seek peace," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Under these circumstances, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and ramping up coordinated transatlantic pressure on Russia are critically important."

The aid pause comes in a critical moment as Russia is ramping up its aerial strikes across Ukraine and intensifying offensive operations along the front line. In June, Russia launched a record 5,337 Shahed-type attack drones at Ukrainian targets, the highest monthly total since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The Trump administration has yet to approve any new major aid package for Ukraine and revealed plans to reduce military assistance in next year's budget. The pause comes despite U.S. President Donald Trump recently signaling support for further Patriot supplies to Kyiv.