Ukrainian lawmakers move to dismiss Energy Minister, MP Zhelezniak reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2025 9:24 PM 2 min read
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko delivers a speech in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Oct. 6, 2023, in Kyiv. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Members of the Verkhovna Rada Energy Committee led by MP Inna Sovsun, have initiated a resolution to dismiss Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced on Jan. 10.

Zhelezniak cited several reasons for the motion, including "systemic corruption in the energy sector," "failure to protect parts of the energy infrastructure," and "lies and manipulations."

The MP also criticized Halushchenko’s behavior during a parliamentary session earlier that day, calling it "unacceptable."

One of the key controversies involves the public disclosure of information on further completion of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant’s (NPP) power units. Sovsun highlighted a letter sent to the Energy Committee from representatives of the European Commission and the U.S. Embassy expressing concerns about this issue.

During the session, Halushchenko faced backlash for dismissive remarks directed at the EU ambassador.

Responding to Sovsun's concerns, he said: "In fact, this is exactly the case, and if we are talking about the third and fourth [power units], it is in the text of the law that these units will operate on American fuel. As for the position of the middle-level clerks of the European Commission's representation, Inna, I am very sorry that you are running around embassies and pouring mud on our energy sector and our state."

The Energy Ministry later clarified that Halushchenko's remarks did not reference the EU ambassador to Ukraine, as suggested during the session.

Zhelezniak called on lawmakers to support the resolution for Halushchenko’s dismissal, marking a potential shift in Ukraine’s energy leadership. Halushchenko has served as Energy Minister since his appointment on Apr. 29, 2021.

Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, The Kyiv Independent news desk
