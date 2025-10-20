Zelensky to join 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting in UK this week, Macron says

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect additional information from a source in the Presidential Office.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend an upcoming meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in London on Oct. 24, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The gathering of the European-led coalition will follow a tense meeting between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 17, during which Kyiv failed to secure a deal for the much-coveted Tomahawk cruise missiles.

"We shall continue to support Ukraine, which is resisting in a very corageous way," Macron said at a press conference during a summit of southern EU countries (MED9) in Slovenia.

Some of the leaders are expected to join the meeting online, he added.

A source in the Ukrainian Presidential Office confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that Zelensky will attend the London meeting, which Kyiv hopes will focus on energy and weapons supplies to Ukraine.

The source added that Zelensky may stop in Brussels to meet with leaders of the European Council, although no details have been finalized on a potential visit.

The "Coalition of the Willing" was launched by the U.K. and France earlier this year to ensure post-war security gaurantees for Ukraine, including through a possible deployment of the so-called "reassurance" peacekeeing force.

Macron previously said that 26 countries are ready to send troops or contribute other support as part of guarantees, though European and Ukrainian officials have told the Kyiv Independent that doubts over the plan's feasibilty remain.

There are also growing concerns that Kyiv's European partners are once again being sidelined in peace efforts after Trump announced a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary, broadly seen as the most Moscow-friendly country in the EU.

Speaking about the upcoming U.S.-Russia summit, Macron stressed that Ukraine and Europe must be at the table on matters concerning their own security.

"The only peace that can exist is a long-lasting peace that meets the requirements of international law and sets the condition of stability," Macron said.

A source in the Ukrainian Presidential Office previously told the Kyiv Independent that Brussels was not aware of the Budapest summit in advance.

Zelensky said on Oct. 19 that while he does not consider Budapest to be an ideal venue, he is ready to participate if formally invited.