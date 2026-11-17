Seven drones crossed into Moldovan airspace during the latest Russian mass attack against Ukraine, with one Shahed-type drone spotted flying over Chisinau on Nov. 17, the Moldovan Defense Ministry reported.

Five of the drones crashed near the villages of Cheltuitori, Pohorniceni, Pohrebeni, Cuhurestii de Jos and Baxani, according to the Moldovan Defense Ministry.

A possible sixth impact has been reported in the Ocnita district, while the seventh drone disappeared from monitoring systems near the town of Leova. There have been no reported casualties.

Not all of the settlements are located along Moldova's border with Ukraine. The village of Cheltuitori is some 10.7 kilometers (6.6 miles) from Chisinau.

Moldova's President Maia Sandu condemned the latest in a series of Russian incursions into the country's airspace, saying that Moldovans are worried because it shows Moscow "cares neither about neutrality, nor sovereignty, nor human life."

"Moldova wants peace. Moldova is working for peace. We still do not have the necessary defense capabilities to protect ourselves from drones that threaten our security," Sandu added.

"That is precisely why we will continue to condemn this inhumane war and demand sanctions against Russia until it is forced to stop it."

Russian drone incursions into Moldovan airspace have become more and more frequent.

Moldova declared a member of the Russian embassy in Moldova persona non grata on Oct. 23 after a Russian drone violated Moldova's air space and fell near homes in one of the country's central regions.

Moldovan police found drone fragments in an area bordering Ukraine's southern Odesa Oblast on Nov. 12.