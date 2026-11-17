The U.K. will provide Ukraine with a £240 million ($317 million) air defense package, including more than 1,000 short-range missiles, launchers, and over a dozen radars, the British government announced on Nov. 17.

Defense Secretary Wes Streeting announced the support package as he co-chaired the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, alongside German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. The group brings together nearly 50 countries coordinating military support for Ukraine.

Announcement of the package comes as Ukraine prepares for renewed Russian attacks on its energy and supply infrastructure over the winter. Russian strikes on energy infrastructure have caused widespread power outages for Ukraine's population and triggered Kyiv's worst water outage of the full-scale war on Nov. 3, leaving residents without a centralized water supply for more than 24 hours.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "uses winter as a weapon," Streeting said, adding that the U.K. would continue supporting Ukraine's defenses against Russia's "barbaric attacks."

The missiles that will be provided have already proven effective against Russian attacks by Iranian-designed Shahed drones, including jet-powered variants, according to the U.K. government. The package also includes more than a dozen air defense radars, sourced from the U.K. and Europe, to help detect incoming attacks.

Thales, a French defense company with a production site in Belfast, will deliver the missiles to the Ukrainian military, with deliveries expected to begin in mid-December, according to the announcement.

The new support is part of a £500 million ($659.8 million) package announced by the U.K. government in its budget to address urgent gaps in Ukraine's air defenses this winter. The U.K. has already supplied Ukraine with 400 surface-to-air missiles ahead of the winter, according to the announcement.

Separately, the U.K., Sweden, and Ukraine signed a letter of intent on Nov. 17 committing to the principle of providing Swedish Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine. The announcement follows a previous pledge of 300 million euros (about $340 million) in investment to support the delivery of the aircraft.

On Nov. 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies not to delay air defense deliveries, warning that Russia was preparing further attacks on energy infrastructure.